Freddie Mercury Story to be performed Tuesday at ECU

A story and show dedicated to Queen lead man Freddie Mercury is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ataloa Theatre inside East Central University’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The show, titled “Mercury: A Musical Celebration of Freddie Mercury,” was created and is hosted by rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and radio legend Jack Starr. This traveling, two-hour Vegas-style show stars one of the world’s top counter-tenors in Terry Barber as Freddie Mercury.
The event features a theatrical aspect and entertaining history which sets the scene for the best delivery of the art and story behind Mercury’s music with a lightning and backdrop scheme reminiscent of Mercury’s personality.
Some of the songs covered are:
• “We Will Rock You.”
• “Radio Ga Ga.”
• “We Are the Champions.”
• “Barcelona.”
• “A Kind of Magic.”
• “Under Pressure.”
• “The Great Pretender.”
• “Another One Bites the Dust.”
• “The Show Must Go On.”
• “Somebody to Love.”
• “Who Wants to Live Forever.”
• “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased online by going to https://www.ecok.edu/event/mercury-musical-celebration-freddie-mercury.
For more information, contact the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center Box Office at 580-559-5751.
The show is being sponsored by the Ada Arts Council, Communications Federal Credit Union, Chicken Express, Vision Bank, Santa Fe Cattle Co., Score Broadcasting, LaQuinta Inns and Suites and Ada Nissan.
