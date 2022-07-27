Frazier promoted to Director of Development, Alumni Affairs

Jordyn Frazier was recently promoted to the position of Director of Development and Alumni Affairs, and as a member of the President’s Executive Committee.
Frazier began working at Murray State College in July 2021 as the Advancement Coordinator. Before coming to Murray State, she served as the Executive Director of the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce for four years.
She brings experience in developing business partnerships, fundraising, fostering community connections, and managing projects and events to the table. Frazier’s scope of work now includes workforce, economic and grant development, as well as the coordination of Murray State’s Alumni Association. She will help manage capital projects and work to bring external dollars to Murray State programs and projects. Frazier will also work to strengthen community and workforce partnerships for the development of career pathways.
“If there is ever someone whose skillset perfectly fits a leadership role, at the exact time and right place, it is Jordyn, “said Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “Her drive, enthusiasm and fresh perspective make her an excellent addition to my executive team. She is going to do great things for Murray State.”
Frazier is highly involved in the community. She is currently serving on the Tishomingo City Council, Tishomingo Planning and Zoning Commission, Tishomingo Parks and Recreation Committee, Oklahoma Southeast Executive Board, and the Johnston County Industrial Authority Board. Frazier is a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Economic Development Council, the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce, and the Johnston County Health and Wellness Committee.
“I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. Murray State gave me the start and connections that I needed to achieve my educational goals,” said Frazier. “Now as a member of the staff, I have the opportunity to help students in rural Oklahoma forge their own path, from earning a credential, a degree and ultimately, a local job. Doing work that creates real economic impact and feeds the businesses that have supported me in my previous roles is incredibly fulfilling.”
Frazier is a 2012 graduate of Mill Creek Public School. She earned her associate’s degree in history from Murray State College in 2014, and her bachelor’s in business management from Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU) in 2017. Frazier is currently pursuing a master’s in business management from SOSU and is expected to graduate in May 2023.
Frazier and her husband, Nick, live in Tishomingo with their 5-month old son, Elijah.
