Frank Johnson, Jr. named Deputy Secretary of Governmental Affairs

Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Frank Johnson, Jr., to Deputy Secretary of Governmental Affairs and Partnerships.
Mr. Johnson, of Paoli, Okla., is a Chickasaw citizen and longtime Chickasaw Nation employee who began his tenure with the tribe in 2006. He has previously served as Undersecretary of Governmental Affairs.
Governmental Affairs maintains tribal relations with the federal government, the states of Oklahoma and Texas, other Native American tribes, and communities within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries in Oklahoma.
“Frank Johnson understands that being a good neighbor is a high priority for the Chickasaw Nation,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “His experience working with local, state and federal governments has helped him develop a keen understanding of the potential for productive collaboration. We are confident his work will be instrumental in expanding the wide range of mutually productive partnerships in communities across the Chickasaw Nation.”
Mr. Johnson said he was excited to play a key role in Gov. Anoatubby’s vision of seeing the Chickasaw Nation grow and prosper while also helping predominately rural Oklahoma communities thrive.
“We are helping communities learn how to partner with the Chickasaw Nation,” he said.
A native of Bristow, Okla., Mr. Johnson graduated Bristow High School in 1979 and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on a football scholarship. He played professionally with the Michigan Panthers of the former United States Football League (USFL). The Panthers were based in Detroit and coached by former Oklahoma State University head coach Jim Stanley.
Mr. Johnson re-enrolled in college and earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, before embarking upon a decades-long career coaching football at the high school and college levels. His coaching stops included Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa. He ended his coaching career at Plano, Texas, and accepted a job as Chickasaw Nation Director of Education in 2006.
He later joined the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce in Governmental Affairs, acting as a liaison among the Chickasaw Nation, private business executives and elected officials in federal and state governments.
“Governor Anoatubby’s vision of leadership and communication among our partners and potential partners is one of inclusion,” Mr. Johnson said. “His leadership and (Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce Secretary) Bill Lance’s mentorship gave me the tools and experience to confidently represent the best interests of the Chickasaw Nation. I am indebted to both of these great gentlemen for their stewardship and also their friendship.”
Mr. Johnson currently serves on a number of boards, including the Ada Airport Commission, Murray County Hospital Foundation, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Award, as well as boards dealing with tribal sovereignty and issues of import involving the Chickasaw Nation.
Mr. Johnson’s father and sister have devoted decades of service to the Chickasaw Nation and the state of Oklahoma.
His father, Frank Johnson, Sr., is executive director of the Chickasaw Tribal Utilities Authority. He is a former Chickasaw Nation legislator, and has served on the Kingston City Council and Lake Texoma Association Board of Directors. He is a member of the Murray State College Athletic Hall of Fame, was a college football All-American, and was an award-winning Golden Gloves boxer. He is also listed in the Purcell High School Hall of Fame as an All-Century Linebacker for Purcell High School and All-State Track.
His sister, Lisa Johnson-Billy, is a Chickasaw Nation legislator representing Pontotoc District. She served as the first Oklahoma Secretary of Native American Affairs, a cabinet-level post, advocating for tribal interests. Mrs. Johnson-Billy served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004-2016 representing District 42 in Purcell. She was the first Native American, first woman and first Republican elected by District 42 voters.
Mr. Johnson, his wife, Holly, and family reside in Sulphur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.