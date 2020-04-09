Francis Elementary School faculty and staff parked at the school so students and parents could drive past and show them appreciation with a “teacher parade” Wednesday afternoon.
“Today we are giving our students an opportunity to see their teachers, and for us to see our students,” Johna Hancock, Francis Elementary principal, said. “Parents are bringing their students through our parking lot in their cars and parade while we wave and say hello to our kiddos.”
The students and parents were able to remain in their cars to maintain an adequate social distance.
The mood was festive, and the parking lot was full of teachers waving signs and flags.
Teacher Darla Hendricks returned a pair of borrowed sunglasses to a student with the aid of a reaching tool so she didn’t have direct contact.
“I read a book online the other night,” Hendricks said. “I needed some blue sunglasses for Pete the Cat (the book), so I reached out on social media, and sure enough, I found some blue sunglasses. So today I returned them.”
Francis School is part of Byng Public Schools and uses the hashtag #byngpride on social media.
