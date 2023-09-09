Francis has been busy these past few months. From replacing their mayor to replacing their old waterline system, it is clear that Francis is trying to improve their community and they have no intention of stopping. The Ada News sat in on the most recent town hall meeting in Francis and here are just a few new things that were discussed.
The town hall meeting took place at the Francis First Baptist Church on Tuesday. Despite the small turnout, the meeting was filled with lively discussion about issues on the meeting’s docket. The item that was discussed the most on the agenda was the motion to add three more firemen to the Francis Fire Department. This would mean that the number of active firefighters at the Fire Department would go from 15 to 18 and for some of the concerned citizens at the meeting, this was a much-needed change.
A representative of the Fire Department spoke on the issue and said that if they had more active firefighters, then they would have more hands that could help during a crisis. While the newest Chief of the Francis Fire Department, Tim Crawley, could not attend the meeting, his wife Lindsay Crawley was there on his behalf and spoke on the issue as well. “It’s to also get more people that are available during the day,” Crawley explained, “there’s a big problem right now where there’s not enough available during the day hours for emergency calls and fire calls.”
The board of trustees was worried about how it would affect the Francis Fire Department’s budget. On top of new equipment, uniforms, pension plans and salary for three recruits, the cost of adding more firefighters was one of the main drawbacks for some members of the board. However, by the end of the discussion a consensus was made that the need for daytime responders was very important to the safety of the community and the motion to add three more members to the Fire Department was carried.
Some of the other items on the agenda were to swear in the newest member of the Board of Trustees of Francis, Steven Kellogg, and to discuss the purchase of a new ESO software system for the Francis Fire Department. The software in question is already being used in three different fire departments within the county. With this software, the Francis Fire Department can log and report their calls to the state much easier than before as well as keep track of all of their assets. The motion to purchase the software was carried out after very little discussion.
There was a brief conversation about the new waterline system and when it would be done. An engineer working on the waterline system was at the meeting and said that they are still just digging holes and switching meters. He explained that once they have all of the services switched over to the new line, they will begin to drain and remove the old line. The engineer then said that he expects that they will be finished with everything in three weeks.
By the end of the meeting, there was even talk of building a new municipal building for the city of Francis, though it was not an item on the agenda to be approved. While it isn’t certain that Francis will be getting a new town hall, what is certain is that the Francis community’s future is very bright.
