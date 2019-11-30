In an effort to promote physical fitness and raise funds, Francis Elementary students recently participated in the third annual Francis Jog-a-Thon. Students collected pledges for each lap they completed, and local businesses supported the purchase of T-shirts for all students and staff. Students walked a total of 132 combined miles at this event.
Francis Elementary School hosts third annual jog-a-thon fundraiser
- By Johna Hancock | Francis Elementary School

