Mrs. Brown’s

Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Marshall costume for Christmas this year.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Bling for Christmas this year.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Marshall costume for Christmas this year.

Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Pterodactyl Dinobot for Christmas this year.

Love, Blayne

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year.

Love, Brady

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Spin Race for Christmas this year.

Love, Broly

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Red Power Ranger costume for Christmas this year.

Love, Dax

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like an elephant for Christmas this year.

Love, Emar’e

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Hatchimals Wow for Christmas this year.

Love, Jacquleen

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a toy unicorn for Christmas this year.

Love, LaNiya

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas this year.

Love, Rodey

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a skateboard for Christmas this year.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a dirt bike for Christmas this year.

Love, Weston

Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Transformer toy for Christmas this year.

Love, Wyatt

 

Mrs. Presley’s

Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,I have been good. May I please have a superhero coloring book and a target throwing game?

Love, Brylan

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have cars that go on the walls and roof, a toy butterfly, and Legos?

Love, Cody

Dear Santa,I have tried hard to be good this year. May I please have fingers pets, more toys for my cooking set, play dough, nail polish, and blocks?

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a Lego tow truck like my brothers, a choo choo train, and a remote control ATV?

Love, Rocklin

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have a unicorn toy, giraffe toy, coyote toy, elephant toy, and mouse toy?

Love, Eliana

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have germ gel and a remote control motorcycle?

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have a globe?

Love, Ezra

Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a Grinch teddy bear and a school house?

Love, Karla

Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a pedal car and toy truck pulling a boat?

Love, Taegan

Dear Santa,I have been a good girl. May I please have a Barbie toy?

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,I have been a good boy this year. May I please have a camo BB gun, camo T-Rex, dump truck, and Hot Wheels track?

Love, Braxten

Dear Santa,I have been a good girl. May I please have a new guitar, trampoline, and binoculars?

Love, Jandree

Dear Santa,I have tried hard to be good this year. May I please have a stuffed animal that’s a unicorn and a horse stuffed animal?

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,I have been a good boy. May I please have a white baby dirt bike, teddy bear, and dune buggy?

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,I have been a very good girl this year. May I please have a Barbie doll and unicorn stuffed animal?

Love, London

Dear Santa,I am trying hard to be a very good boy this year. May I please have a snake toy, toy bull, and Santa toy?

Love, Jett

Dear Santa,I have been a good boy this year. May I please have play dough, robot toys, and Legos?

Love, Alex

