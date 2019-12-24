Mrs. Brown’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Marshall costume for Christmas this year.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Bling for Christmas this year.
Love, Aria
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Marshall costume for Christmas this year.
Love, Barrett
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Pterodactyl Dinobot for Christmas this year.
Love, Blayne
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year.
Love, Brady
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Spin Race for Christmas this year.
Love, Broly
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Red Power Ranger costume for Christmas this year.
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like an elephant for Christmas this year.
Love, Emar’e
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Hatchimals Wow for Christmas this year.
Love, Jacquleen
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a toy unicorn for Christmas this year.
Love, LaNiya
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas this year.
Love, Rodey
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a skateboard for Christmas this year.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a dirt bike for Christmas this year.
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a Transformer toy for Christmas this year.
Love, Wyatt
Mrs. Presley’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,I have been good. May I please have a superhero coloring book and a target throwing game?
Love, Brylan
Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have cars that go on the walls and roof, a toy butterfly, and Legos?
Love, Cody
Dear Santa,I have tried hard to be good this year. May I please have fingers pets, more toys for my cooking set, play dough, nail polish, and blocks?
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a Lego tow truck like my brothers, a choo choo train, and a remote control ATV?
Love, Rocklin
Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have a unicorn toy, giraffe toy, coyote toy, elephant toy, and mouse toy?
Love, Eliana
Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have germ gel and a remote control motorcycle?
Love, Corbin
Dear Santa,I have been good this year. May I please have a globe?
Love, Ezra
Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a Grinch teddy bear and a school house?
Love, Karla
Dear Santa,I have been very good this year. May I please have a pedal car and toy truck pulling a boat?
Love, Taegan
Dear Santa,I have been a good girl. May I please have a Barbie toy?
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,I have been a good boy this year. May I please have a camo BB gun, camo T-Rex, dump truck, and Hot Wheels track?
Love, Braxten
Dear Santa,I have been a good girl. May I please have a new guitar, trampoline, and binoculars?
Love, Jandree
Dear Santa,I have tried hard to be good this year. May I please have a stuffed animal that’s a unicorn and a horse stuffed animal?
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,I have been a good boy. May I please have a white baby dirt bike, teddy bear, and dune buggy?
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,I have been a very good girl this year. May I please have a Barbie doll and unicorn stuffed animal?
Love, London
Dear Santa,I am trying hard to be a very good boy this year. May I please have a snake toy, toy bull, and Santa toy?
Love, Jett
Dear Santa,I have been a good boy this year. May I please have play dough, robot toys, and Legos?
Love, Alex
