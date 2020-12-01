In an effort to promote physical fitness and raise funds, Francis Elementary students participated in the 4th Annual Francis Jog-a-Thon in November. Students collected pledges for each lap they completed & local businesses donated money toward the purchase of t-shirts for all students and staff. Students walked a total of 201 combined miles at this event.
Francis Elementary hosts Jog-a-Thon
