Fourth phase of concrete panel replacement project set to begin

The fourth phase of the Concrete Panel Replacement Project is set to begin on Wednesday, June 15.
Portions of North Broadway Avenue/Frontage Road (adjacent to North Broadway) will close beginning Wednesday, June 15 for approximately ten weeks. Crews will work in various locations between the north and south entrances of Frontage Road. There will be access to the adjoining neighborhood throughout the process. Detour signs will be posted.
The project includes concrete panel replacements to five (5) designated streets that were selected during a previous street evaluation process and is funded completely by Proposition 1.
Streets included in the panel replacement project are N. Broadway Avenue/Frontage Road (next to North Broadway), East Sixth Street between North Broadway and Constant, a portion of Rebecca Lane, East 18th Street between Stadium and Francis, and West Kings Road (off of South Broadway Avenue).
If you need any additional information, please call 580.436.6300 x226 or e-mail lisa.bratcher@adaok.com.
