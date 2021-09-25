Another Ada resident, Darrius Jamal Ferguson, 23, has been arrested, allegedly as part of a sex trafficking ring.
Previously arrested in the case was Ada resident and former Chicago Bear football player Qumain Black, 28; Christopher McCleary, 24; and Adam Anderson, 20, of Ada.
According to a federal court document, all are charged "by superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion."
McCleary is also charged with possession of firearm while under felony indictment.
According to federal court documents, Black, Anderson, McCleary and Ferguson, "... along with others known and unknown, recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained or maintained several young women for the purpose of commercial sex."
Federal authorities report that the defendants used three adult females to engage in commercial sex acts, operating out of hotel rooms, mostly in the Dallas, Texas, area, but also in Oklahoma City.
The adult victims allege the men acted as pimps, arranging for the women to exchange sex for money, and posted advertisements online at sites such as seeking.com.
Federal authorities were alerted to the crimes by Ada police after the mother of one of the women who lives in Ada contacted police when she hadn't heard from her daughter in a few days time.
During interviews with the women, they told authorities they were subject to threats and abuse.
Agencies working the case include Ada Police Department, Texas Attorney General's Office - Human Trafficking Unit, Homeland Security, Fort Worth Police Department, Plano (Texas) Police Department, Irving (Texas) Police Department.
