The 2021-2022 Pre-K Pre-Enrollment Parent Information Meeting for Francis Elementary School and Homer Elementary School will be Thursday, March 25th.
Francis Elementary parents will meet in the Francis Auditorium at 5:00 p.m. on March 25th and Homer Elementary parents will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the Homer Multi-Purpose Building on March 25th.
Parents will receive information about the pre-enrollment and final enrollment process at this meeting.
To limit the number in attendance, we ask that only one parent/guardian attend and that students remain at home. Masks are required.
Children must be four years old on or before September 1, 2021 to attend four-year-old classes. For more information, please call Francis School at 559-0270 or Homer School at 559-0200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.