Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 177 at Avoca Road, 2 miles north of Asher in Pottawatomie County.
Tupelo resident Hope S. McCluney-Head was southbound on U.S. 177 in a 1993 GMC Sierra and entered the northbound lane, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The Sierra collided head-on with a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Shawnee resident Tanner Andrews, forcing the Tucson to leave the right side of the road. The Tucson partly rolled over and came to rest on its top.
McCluney-Head, 31, was pinned inside her vehicle and was extricated by the Asher and Tecumseh fire departments using the Hurst tool, according to the report. She was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
McCluney-Head was not listed as a patient as of Monday, according to a hospital spokesman.
A 15-year-old Tupelo boy who was riding in the Sierra was not injured, according to the OHP report. A 17-year-old male passenger from Tupelo was taken to OU Medical Center, where he was treated for head injuries and released.
Tanner Andrews, 24, and his passenger, 20-year-old Rebecca Andrews of Shawnee, were both pinned inside their vehicle and were extricated by the Asher and Tecumseh fire department using the Hurst tool. They were both airlifted to OU Medical Center.
The two were admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition, according to the report. Tanner Andrews had head, arm and internal leg injuries, while Rebecca Andrews had head and arm injuries.
Tanner Andrews was in fair condition Monday, and Rebecca Andrews was in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesman.
Seat belts were in use in both vehicles, but the Sierra’s airbags were not deployed, according to the OHP report. The airbags in the Tucson were deployed.
The drivers’ conditions and the cause of the collision are under investigation.
