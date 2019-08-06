An Ada man and three other people were injured in a three-car wreck Friday night on U.S. Highway 77, about 1.8 miles south of Davis in Murray County.
Ada resident William Owens was southbound on U.S. 77 when his 1998 Jeep Cherokee went left of center, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The Cherokee struck a northbound 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by Davis resident Erika Millsaps.
Davis resident Sara Waters, who was northbound on U.S. 77 in a 2018 Chevrolet Express, subsequently struck Owens’ vehicle.
Owens, 23, was pinned inside his vehicle for about 30 minutes and was freed to the Davis Fire Department. He was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, internal trunk and leg injuries.
Millsaps, 44, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where she was treated and released.
One of Millsaps’ passengers, 44-year-old Jesus Mendoza of Davis, was airlifted to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries. He was later released. Another passenger, a 10-year-old Davis girl whose name was not released, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where she was treated and released. He was listed in good condition Monday.
The third passenger, a 12-year-old Davis girl whose name was not released, refused treatment.
Neither Waters nor her 15 passengers were injured.
all three vehicles were equipped with seat belts, but they were not being used in Owens’ vehicle, according to the OHP report. The seat belts were in use in the other two vehicles.
The airbags in Owens’ and Millsaps’ vehicles were deployed, but they were not deployed in Waters’ vehicle.
Millsaps and Waters were apparently in normal condition, and Owens’ condition is under investigation, according to the OHP report. The cause of the collisions is also under investigation.
