Four Sulphur residents were injured in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday on Interstate 35, approximately 2 miles north of Pauls Valley.
The accident occurred around 4 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-35 at Kimberlin Road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The cause of the accident and the driver’s condition are under investigation.
Driver Mark R. Little, 53, of Sulphur was taken to Norman Regional Hospital in Norman, where he was admitted in critical condition with back and internal injuries. One of his passengers, 42-year-old Sandra J. Little of Sulphur, was taken to the Norman hospital and admitted in fair condition with an internal trunk injury.
Two other passengers from Sulphur — an 18-month-old boy and a 4-year-old boy — were both taken to the Norman hospital, where they were treated and released.
Mark Little was driving a 2019 Kenworth T680 truck, which was equipped with seat belts and air bags. Little and his passengers were all wearing seat belts, and the air bags were not deployed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.