Four people were injured, two of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash at midday Thursday on State highway 3W at County road 3505.
Initial reports indicated a man and a woman in one of the vehicles were transported by separate Air Evac Lifeteam helicopters. Two occupants of another vehicle involved received only minor injuries.
The roadway was blocked for nearly an hour while workers freed the injured from their vehicles and loaded them onto the helicopters.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating the incident. Watch for updates on this developing story in an upcoming edition of The Ada News.
