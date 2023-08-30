Doctors Eric Harris, Ana Phan, Kenneth Smith and Tony Wallen recently graduated from the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Family Medicine Residency Program (CNFMR). Graduation ceremonies took place at the Artesian Hotel Ballroom, Sulphur, Oklahoma.
“ This residency program is Governor (Bill) Anoatubby’s vision,” Dr. John Krueger, Chickasaw Nation Under Secretary of Medical Staff and Quality, said. “Governor Anoatubby continues to address health care needs of First Americans throughout south central Oklahoma and beyond. He is dedicated to improving the overall quality of health care to those we serve.”
The Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program specializes in training family physicians. Family physicians see both adults and children. These doctors are generalists who have knowledge concerning all types of disciplines throughout the medical field.
“Family practitioners take care of patients of any age. They manage family health, but specialists are called when needed,” Dr. Marilyn Hines, program director at the Chickasaw Medical Center, said. “People usually receive the bulk of their care from family practitioners.”
As residents of the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC), these doctors are expected to be able to do rotations in every department and specialty clinic within the hospital upon completion of the program.
“As a group, these residents have risen to the challenges presented,” Dr. Hines said. “They came into a program that was training them while trying to manage a pandemic. The residents jumped right in and proceeded to lay the groundwork for future residents to be successful.”
During the graduation ceremonies, awards were presented by outgoing chief resident Dr. Kenneth Smith. These included the sought-after STAR (Special Thanks and Recognition) Award, presented to Dr. John Long III; Outstanding Intern Award, presented to Dr. James Green; Attending of the Year Award, presented to Dr. Kiet Le; AFEHNA (“Vital” in Chickasaw language) Award, presented to Dr. Sadie Volino; Clinical Support Award, presented to Dr. Sarah Johnston. Dr. Kenneth Smith was also recognized through the Chief Resident Recognition Award.
“I have been a resident of this program since 2020,” chief resident Dr. Kenneth Smith said. “It has been my honor and privilege to assist Dr. Hines and my fellow graduating seniors.”
The Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program is limited to 12 residents. No more than four incoming residents are selected to participate each year. This ensures quality instruction is given to each resident. Doctors of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) and doctors of medicine (M.D.) are represented in the program.
“Our program is new, but thanks to our residents we are becoming a destination residency program,” Dr. Krueger said. “It is one of the few residencies in the nation entrusted with the care and lives of First Americans. Resident physicians here have stories that are now intertwined with that of the Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency.”
The success of the program also helped contribute to the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH). Two of the nine residents who have completed the program have chosen to continue their career paths within CNDH.
Dr. Jacob Hollenbeck currently practices family medicine at the Chickasaw Nation Family Practice Clinic in Purcell, Oklahoma. Dr. Harris, a recent graduate, has chosen to continue to practice family medicine at CNMC in Ada, Oklahoma.
After launching in 2018, the Oklahoma State University and Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program has maintained a reputation of offering compassionate and quality health care at the CNMC. It joined the Chickasaw Nation Pharmacy Residency Program, which began in 2008, in bringing talented new groups of doctors and pharmacists to assist with medical needs in the Chickasaw Nation.
About the residents
Dr. Kenneth Smith, Belton, Texas, graduated medical school from Kansas City University in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Smith was the chief resident during the 2022-2023 year. Dr. Smith’s time post residency will be at the Spine and Sports Medicine Fellowship, Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Tony Wallen, Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduated medical school from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2020.
Dr. Wallen served as the Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Academic Chief from 2022-2023. Dr. Wallen will be completing an Emergency Fellowship at Baptist Health-Fort Smith in Arkansas.
Dr. Eric Harris, Shelley, Idaho, graduated medical school from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. Dr. Harris served as the student liaison for the Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Program. Dr. Harris plans to stay on with the Chickasaw Nation practicing family medicine in a primary care setting.
Dr. Ana Phan, Houston, Texas, graduated medical school from the University of North Texas Health Science Center College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Phan is returning to Houston, Texas. She will be practicing family medicine at Memorial Hermann.
About the Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program The CNMC’s unique state-of-the-art facility and experienced medical staff provides the environment, skills and knowledge necessary for residents’ success.
The medical center provides residents with excellent opportunities to grow, both professionally and personally, through “hands-on” learning and evidenced-based medicine. Talented staff , curriculum and strong commitment allow residents to serve the First American population while gaining a unique education. The Chickasaw Nation Family Medicine Residency Program trains competent and compassionate family physicians. The program’s philosophy is that family medicine is the foundation of all medical care.
The residency program is built upon core knowledge and skills derived from traditional medical principles and surgical models. The program’s approach is designed to consistently deliver quality care that is patientcentered, personal and comprehensive. Seasoned doctors who guide residents strive to provide training that emphasizes fundamental principles of family medicine. This includes comprehensive and holistic service, cultural sensitivity and care that is of the highest quality. The program provides an environment for residents to learn in the hospital, ambulatory and community settings.
By doing this, residents master the ability to provide a full scope of care for their patients during residency and during their career after graduation. Doctors interested in fulfilling their residency within the expanding number of health facilities, programs and services of the Chickasaw Nation can visit Chickasaw.net/ CNFMR.
From this webpage, visitors will find links to criteria and applications, as well as information regarding curriculum, facilities, faculty and staff, salary, benefits and the community surrounding the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.