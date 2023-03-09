Local resident Pat Fountain participated in the Hindu celebration called Holi, held Tuesday outside the Horace Mann building at East Central University.
Holi is “the Hindu festival of love, color and spring is one of the most joyous celebrations of the year. It’s a time when people don simple, inexpensive clothes and take to the streets to drench each other in clouds of colored powder and buckets of water. There’s singing, dancing, and of course, food.”
Fountain said that he came to Holi for the tea, but ended up covered in color.
