Fort Cobb-Broxton defeats Roff for Class B Championship

Roff Tigers baseball fans, dressed out in team black and yellow, cheer as their team takes on Fort Cobb-Broxton in the Class B State Championship game Saturday at the Chickasaw Bricktown BallPark in Oklahoma City. Fort Cobb-Broxton won the contest 7-4.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Fort Cobb-Broxton defeated Roff Saturday for the Class B State Championship. See full coverage in today’s sports section.

