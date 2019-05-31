NORMAN — Craig Box described his son Austin as kind, sweet and intelligent. An athletic kid who grew up to play football at the University of Oklahoma, Craig said Austin drew people to him and made them feel better about themselves.
But a series of back and knee injuries that often sidelined him during his collegiate football career led Austin to use and abuse opioids, Craig said. A few days after he graduated from OU in 2011, Austin died from an overdose. Five opioids were found in his system.
“We never suspected anything,” Craig told Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman during the second day of a trial between the state of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson. “Austin must have been getting them off of the street. You don’t have to look far to find them.”
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen attorney Larry Ottaway asked Craig if any of the opioids found in Austin’s system were produced by Janssen, and Craig said he didn’t know.
“The impact of drug abuse and addiction is tragic, which is why the company has always supported the safe and appropriate use of its prescription pain medications,” John Sparks, Oklahoma counsel for Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, said. “As was made clear in court, no one claims this heartbreaking incident involved Janssen’s medicines. And more broadly, the state hasn’t even tried to show that the company’s products are a cause of the crisis.”
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen subsidiary for contributing to a public nuisance — what he refers to as the state’s opioid crisis — and asserts the company should pay for the state’s multi-billion dollar abatement plan. The civil trial is a non-jury trial, which means that rather than a jury returning a verdict, Balkman will make a finding.
• The “evangelist” who turned: The state played a deposition of Dr. Russell Portenoy taped in January. Portenoy, who worked for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and then Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, was a long-time advocate of using opioids to treat chronic pain. He has been named in several opioid lawsuits and last year began agreeing to testify against opioid manufacturers.
In his deposition, Portenoy laid out a system through which opioid manufacturers funneled money to physicians and researchers, with at least the internal understanding that this funding would ultimately produce increased sales for their products. This system included paying consulting fees, funding conferences where the conferences then paid speakers like Portenoy honorariums, research grants to hospitals that offset salaries and education grants to medical education companies that then contracted with speakers.
Portenoy testified that he knew some of this was going on, but he said that drug companies often “distilled” the positive messages about opioids in his research while ignoring or downplaying the potential risks.
“The pharmacy industry should accept partial responsibility for the public health problem that has emerged,” he said.
On cross examination, Portenoy said he believed opioids were actually under-prescribed for chronic, persistent cancer pain and that his mother has seen excellent results from taking opioids long-term for her arthritis. He said he testified with an understanding from the state attorney general’s office that he would not be named in the state’s lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.