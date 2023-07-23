East Central University announces an exciting opportunity for former students who did not complete their degrees. This summer, the university is pleased to offer a $1,000 scholarship aimed at supporting and motivating these individuals to reenroll and successfully finish their studies.
Life can take unexpected turns, leading students to pause their academic pursuits. ECU understands the challenges faced by former students and seeks to provide a fresh start by offering this special scholarship.
The scholarship is open to all former ECU students, irrespective of how long they have been away from the university. Whether it has been six months or six years, eligible applicants stand a chance to receive the $1,000 scholarship to further their education at ECU.
To be eligible for this one-time scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Reside in the state of Oklahoma.
Be eligible to rejoin ECU without any academic or administrative restrictions.
Have not attended ECU within the past six months.
Enroll as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student.
“The Returning Scholarship represents our commitment to supporting the dreams of former ECU students,” President Wendell Godwin stated.
“We believe that everyone deserves a second chance to pursue their education, and this scholarship aims to provide the necessary encouragement and financial assistance for them to succeed.”
Interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website at www.ecok.edu/returntoECU or by contacting the university directly at 580-559-5628. The deadline for submitting the Returning Scholarship Form is Aug. 10, 2023.
ECU looks forward to welcoming back its former students and witnessing their achievements as they resume their academic journey.
