Former East Central star David Moore arrested

NFL player and former East Central star David Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on Monday.
Online jail records show David Lamont Moore, 27, was arrested on drug and weapon charges July 4.
TMZ Sports reports officers found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a pickup in a Taco Bell drive-thru around 11 p.m. Sunday and said he smelled of marijuana during questioning.
Upon search of the vehicle, officers found a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols.
Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.
Moore was a star wide receiver at Gainesville High School and ECU before turning pro.
He signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in April.
Moore played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-2020 and played in a total of three games last year with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.
Records show Moore posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Cooke County Jail Monday.
