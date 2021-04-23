A former Calvin basketball coach who was accused of rape in 2020 was recently found not guilty during a jury trial.
Nathan Holland, 33, of Calvin was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court of first-degree rape by force or fear, first-degree rape by instrumentation, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and two counts of forcible sodomy. A 12-person jury found Holland not guilty April 20 on all counts.
The alleged incident occurred in January 2020 while Holland was a teacher and girls basketball coach at Calvin Public Schools. He was arrested Jan. 29, then charged February 27, of that year.
Holland met his accuser on a dating app called Bumble, according to a court affidavit. The two eventually met at a hotel in Shawnee, where, he told police, they had consensual sex. Afterward, the accuser, a Chandler resident who was home from college for the Christmas break, called police and indicated Holland forced himself on her and it was not consensual.
According to the affidavit, Shawnee Police Detective Austin Bizzell executed a search warrant on Holland's cell phone shortly after the investigation began.
"In the cell phone I located numerous videos of Nathan spitting, slapping, and choking women," Bizzell said. "I also located numerous nude photographs of (Holland) to include what appears to be him in the school locker room. (He) also had videos of himself sitting at a desk in a school classroom with an erection."
Bizzell said in another photo, Holland was shown posing with the girls' basketball team while he had his hand around a player's neck, and another photo of a female student with scissors pressed to her neck, which Bizzell believed to be held by Holland.
"There are multiple videos and pictures of school aged girls on (Holland's) phone, some in the locker room and others appear to be at school, inside a residence or in a vehicle," Bizzell said. "In some of the videos and pictures the school aged girls are cursing and using their middle fingers to "flip off' the camera."
