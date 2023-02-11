Former Ada resident convicted of rape, assault

A federal jury this week convicted a former Ada resident of raping an elderly Tulsa woman in May.
Convicted was 40-year-old Elga Eugene Harper of Tulsa.
“A federal jury convicted (Harper) Thursday for holding a 72-year-old woman captive in her own home and brutally assaulting her,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a press release.
Harper was found guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country; aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
“Elga Harper is a violent sexual predator who beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home,” Johnson said. “At trial, the victim testified and faced her attacker. It is never easy for victims to relive the details of their assault, and I always admire the courage and strength it takes to do so. This week, a federal jury heard her story, reviewed the evidence, and delivered justice for this victim.”
Johnson said Harper, a “transient,” had previously performed work at the woman’s home near 51st and Memorial in the Regency Park neighborhood.
Harper and the woman reportedly had numerous conversations about philosophy and her work in counseling. At one point, the woman told Harper she no longer needed his assistance and paid him in full for his services, Johnson said.
“On May 4, 2022, several months after their last meeting, Harper returned unexpectedly to the victim’s home and approached her, asking for work or counseling services,” Johnson said.
The woman declined, then allowed him to use the bathroom in her home. When Harper did not leave the bathroom, the woman walked toward the back of the home and saw Harper standing naked in her room, according to Johnson.
“He immediately attacked the victim,” Johnson said. “During the next four-hours, Harper violently physically and sexually assaulted the victim, and refused to call 911 when she pleaded for him to do so. He further ransacked her home in search of her car title, took her car keys, and told the victim to ‘shut up’ when she prayed aloud. When he finally fled from her home at approximately 6 p.m., the victim called 911, reporting the assault, and that Elga Harper was responsible.”
Johnson said when police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim gravely injured, and she again identified her attacker as Harper. She was taken to the hospital where she was admitted for extensive injuries to her face, head, neck, arms, hands and legs. She continues to receive treatment for her injuries, according to Johnson.
Harper was arrested about a week later.
Sentencing will take place in the next few months, Johnson said.
The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chantelle D. Dial and Melody N. Nelson are prosecuting the case.
Ada case
Additionally, concerning a 2016 charge and conviction for a home invasion in Ada, the state of Oklahoma requested that Harper’s suspended sentence be revoked, due to the crime in Tulsa.
In the local case, Harper pleaded no contest in Pontotoc County District Court to first-degree burglary and attempting to escape arrest or detention. He was sentenced to 10 years with all but three years suspended.
According to a website for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Harper was incarcerated from December 2016 to February 2019, then released on parole/probation.
After being implicated in the May rape and assault, the state filed paperwork to revoke the suspended sentence.
The charges stemmed from an incident where Harper walked into an occupied home in the 500 block of W. Seventh St., the residents of which he did not know.
One resident told police Harper walked in through the front door, grabbed their car keys off a table and walked out. One of the residents then followed Harper outside. The residents said they had never seen Harper before.
When police arrived, Harper fled, and a foot chase ensued. Once officers caught up to Harper, he fought with them and resisted arrest.
