Forecasts call for potential ice, snow event Wednesday

Ice and snow may be in store for the Ada area Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch Monday for most of Oklahoma including the Ada area.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain before noon on Wednesday, then rain or freezing rain between noon and 3 p.m., then rain, freezing rain, and sleet after 3 p.m. Wednesday's forecast high is near 39, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday's forecast calls for freezing rain and sleet before 9 p.m., then snow and sleet. The sleet could be heavy at times, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Thursday includes a 50 percent chance of snow, with cloudy skies and a high near 22.
The first day forecast to be above freezing is Saturday.
According to the Winter Storm Watch issued by the Weather Service, "heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches are possible across Oklahoma and western north Texas. In addition, ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or greater are possible mainly in southeastern Oklahoma. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken."
Readers are also reminded to prepare for the care of pets, who should be provided heated shelter, or come indoors during this period.
