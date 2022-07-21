Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” echoed through downtown Ada, Oklahoma, the first Friday of June as Chickasaw Nation Culture and Humanities staff Zachary Garcia, James Monroe and Corey King played classic hits from the 70s to the 90s.
Once a month this summer, live music, local vendors and food trucks will gather at the Chokma’si Gallery, 201 N. Broadway Ave., for Food Truck First Friday. Upcoming events will span from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.
The second Food Truck First Friday was June 3, and Two Guys Pies and Nacho Bizness served everything from pizza and wings to street tacos and nachos.
Chickasaw citizen Franchina McFerran sold chocolate, Mountain Dew and red velvet cakes by the slice. “I’m a stay-at-home grandma, so baking and coming out here to share my cakes is really fun,” McFerran said.
Sarah Wainscott, local business owner of Sarah’s Cheesecakes and Sweets,shared her homemade cheesecakes with the crowd.
“It’s been really nice. I sold six cheesecakes last time, and a big crowd is coming in now,” Wainscott said. “The art gallery is really pretty. They have a lot of intricate pieces in there. They have paintings, blankets and beautiful jewelry.”
Ashlee Solice, the exhibits and gallery coordinator for the Chokma’si Gallery, said the exhibit on display was called “Art of Chickasaw Women.”
“We also have a summer giveaway. You can enter your name up to six times, so once for each Food Truck [First] Friday, for a chance to win a giveaway when we pull the drawing in September,” Solice said. “We have special sales going on in the gallery each day of the event. These gatherings have brought so much awareness and traction to the gallery. It has been great for promoting our shows.
“It’s just a perfect opportunity for friends and art lovers to come mingle. And if the weather gets rainy, we have covered seating and places inside to hang out.”
Young artists set their easels up outside for live painting. Franchina “Sissy” McFerran and her brother Ezekial McFerran painted colorful geometric pieces. Sissy’s painting was inspired by McDonald’s and had bright reds and yellows. Ezekiel’s had bold greens and blues. Other mediums will be featured during upcoming events.
The Chokma’si Gallery features art from Chickasaw, Southeastern and other First American tribes. The gift shop includes handmade artistic gifts like jewelry, wood turned pens, pottery, sculpture, photography, original paintings, prints, textiles, official Pendleton products, Mahota textiles and other custom items.
For more information, please call the Chokma’si Gallery at (580) 272-5520.
