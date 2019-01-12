Food for thought

If you’ve ever craved a sandwich from Chick-fil-A or tacos from Delicias Mexican Restaurant but didn’t want to leave the house, your prayers have been answered.
The Sherman, Texas-based food delivery service Texoma Delivery, which already serves Durant and Ardmore, is coming to Ada on Monday.
At first, owner Kyle Edwards wasn’t sure whether Ada was ready for his company, he said Thursday. But he soon realized that Ada was eager to embrace the concept of a food delivery service.
“There’s a lot of eating out on the town per capita,” he said. “More people eat out in Ada than a lot of the surrounding areas. We didn’t know that going into it. So it’s really exciting.”
How it works
Ada residents who want to try Texoma Delivery can sign up on the company’s website, www.texomadelivery.com, or download the app to their phone. They can check out menus from 10 local restaurants, decide what they want to eat and pay for their order with a credit card.
Texoma Delivery handles the credit card transaction, places the order with the restaurant and send a driver to pick it up. The driver will use a hot bag to carry the order and deliver it to the customer.
Picking up an order and delivering it may take between 35 and 45 minutes, depending on the time of day and other factors.
“We quote a 45-minute wait time, but we shoot for a 35-minute delivery,” Edwards said.
The service will deliver food within a 15-mile radius of the restaurant. The delivery fee is $2.99 for the first three miles, then $1 per mile for each additional mile.
The service will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week at first. But once Edwards forms partnerships with some breakfast restaurants, he plans to begin opening at 8 am. each day.
Texoma Delivery has already teamed up with 10 local eateries, including Chick-fil-A, Delicias Mexican Restaurant and San Remos. Edwards said those restaurant owners liked the idea, because it gave them a way to break into the delivery market without having to revamp their business model.
“Partnering with Texoma Delivery kind of allows you to enter into the delivery market without any of that extra hassle or headache,” he said. “You just maintain your to-go operation, and Texoma Delivery brings you into the delivery market.”
‘Nothing delivered, not even Chinese’
Edwards came up with the idea for Texoma Delivery one day when he was craving takeout.
“I was auditing hospitals in the Dallas area, living in the Sherman area,” he said. “I was driving back home and wanted something delivered at the house whenever I got there, other than pizza. And I realized that nothing delivered, not even Chinese food.
“So I put in my month’s notice with the company that I was working for and did some research.”
Armed with the information he needed, Edwards launched Texoma Delivery in December 2015 in Sherman, Texas. The same year, the company expanded to include Gainesville, Texas.
In 2016, the company set up shop in Waxahachie and Ennis, Texas. With four Texas operations up and running, Edwards went back to his original plan to expand into Durant — giving his company a foothold in the Texoma area.
“Honestly, because of KTEN, we’ve always seen Ada and Ardmore on TV and stuff like that, so it’s always just kind of been in the back of our minds to just open up there as well,” Edwards said. “So we opened up in Durant about six months ago, and then we plan to open up in Ada on Monday.”
