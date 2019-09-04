Food by the Book: Vampires and witches abound in novels

Deborah Harkness has a lot to say about vampires, witches and daemons in The All Souls Trilogy, three novels about the vampiric de Clermont clan and Diana Bishop, a descendent of Salem witches. Add to the triad “The World of All Souls,” an all-encompassing companion volume, a British miniseries that can be seen on Shudder or Sundance Now, and a recent spin-off novel, “Time’s Convert” (Viking, 2018). There you have the makings of a new supernatural dynasty for adult readers who cut their literary teeth on Harry Potter and the Twilight series.
The saga begins with “A Discovery of Witches” (Viking, 2011) set in present day Oxford University, where Dr. Bishop is researching alchemical treatises. Although she is a descendant of the infamous Salem Bishops, she has little knowledge of her magical powers and has been shielded from such by her aunts, Sarah and Emily, ever since her parents were murdered when she was a child.
Enter the handsome and erudite yoga-practicing vampire Matthew Clairmont, a Ph.D. and M.D. who is researching genetics. He needs a certain long-lost manuscript, Ashmole 782, which only Diana has been able to call up from the Bodleian Library. The pair forge a dangerous relationship that leads to a conflict with the Congregation, an oversight group regulating interactions in the supernatural world that clearly forbid intermingling of species. But the vampire is not the only one who seeks Ashmole 782 and the secret of life.
Harkness, a professor of history at University of Southern California, weaves a captivating storyline that is sustained through the other two volumes, “Shadow of Night” (Penguin, 2013), and “The Book of Life” (Penguin, 2015). Filled with historical and literary references, mystical tradition and sensual settings, these novels are as much a compendium of a millennium’s worth of enlightenment as they are a form of make-believe entertainment. A postfeminist coming-of-age tour de force to be enjoyed in all its forms.
Food figures prominently in the novels. Diana thoroughly researches vampire eating habits when she invites Matthew to dinner. Surprisingly, unlike Bram Stoker’s prototype, she finds they love wine and can eat some human foods cooked only slightly. Harkness suggests this recipe for Em’s Famous Vanilla Vampire Walnuts served as a garnish for cakes or oatmeal along with Diana’s ever-present tea. She also likes them in arugula, goat cheese and pomegranate salad, which would pair nicely with Matthew’s favorite wine, a Cote-Rotie variety.
Em’s Famous Vanilla Vampire Walnuts
2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil (not olive oil)
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 lb. shelled walnuts
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Blend oil with vanilla extract. Blanch walnuts for 1 minute in boiling water. Drain. While still hot, drop them into the oil/vanilla mixture and add the sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes. Arrange nuts on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 20 to 35 minutes, turning every 5-10 minutes until nuts are brown and crispy, then remove immediately. Watch them closely, as they will burn easily. Be careful handling them, as they will be hot. While nuts are in the oven, combine salt, coriander, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl. Pour the baked nuts into the bowl and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer to cool. Store in airtight container. Serves 16 humans or one vampire. Adapted from “The World of All Souls.”
