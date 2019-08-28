Food by the Book: 'At the Wolf's Table' fictional account about Hitler's food tasters

Imagine you are at the Woflsschanze, Hitler’s Wolf Lair, waiting to taste your lunch of asparagus pie, not knowing if it is poisoned or not. Such is the daily existence of Rosa Sauer, one of 10 young women chosen as Hitler’s food tasters in Rosella Postorino’s new novel, “At the Wolf’s Table” (Flatiron Books, 2018).
Inspired by the true story of Margot Wolk, who admitted when she was 96 that she and 14 other women had been forced to test Hitler’s food daily, Postorino fictionalized the account and gave the lead character her own name. Rosa is married to a German soldier and living with her in-laws in the town of Gross-Partsch near Hitler’s Eastern-Front headquarters. Every day she and her fellow tasters are picked up in the morning by the SS and kept in a controlled environment, all waiting to see if one of the diners will die.
But, Rosa is not a Hitler supporter, like some of the other fanatical women in the group. Caught in an irresolute moral dilemma, Rosa struggles to rectify her complicity in Hitler’s success, a transubstantiation through tasting his food every day. When her husband is reported missing, Rosa takes up with one of the SS officers guarding the tasters, further adding to her guilt. As it becomes more and more evident the Germans will not win, the slow awakening begins to affect everyone on all sides. The overriding question always is, what are we as humans to do in these situations.
The complexities of wartime, the starvation, fear, loneliness, and instability are explored with a comprehension belying Postorino’s age or experience. Already an international bestselling author, this is her first work translated into English. American expat translator Leah Janeczko does a superb job capturing the nuances of Postorino’s native Italian. This may well be a classic.
Near the end of the war, Hitler became a vegetarian off and on. His chef prepared delicious foods with ingredients unavailable to many in the rest of Germany, such as the asparagus pie Rosa eats at the start of the novel.
Nothing speaks of springtime more than fresh asparagus, which is in season now. Enjoy.
Asparagus Pie
12 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed to 5 inches
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 package bistro-style refrigerated pizza crust
3 bacon strips, diced
1 medium onion, chopped
3 fresh mushrooms, cleaned and diced
5 large eggs
1/2 cup whole milk
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash ground nutmeg
1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 inch of water to a boil. Add asparagus; cover and boil for 3 minutes. Drain and immediately run cold water over asparagus. Drain and pat dry; set aside. In a small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese and basil; sprinkle half over cutting board work surface. Place pizza dough on surface; roll into a 12-inch circle. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan mixture; gently press into dough with a rolling pin. Transfer to a greased 9-inch springform pan. Press dough onto the bottom and 1-1/2 inch up the sides of pan. Do not prick crust.
Line dough with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 425° for 8 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Place on a wire rack. Reduce heat to 350°. In a small skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings. In the drippings, sauté onion until tender. Add mushrooms and sauté 2 minutes or until tender.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt and nutmeg. Stir in onions, mushrooms and reserved bacon. Toss the Swiss cheese with flour and stir into egg mixture. Pour into the crust. Arrange asparagus in a spoke-like pattern on top. Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before removing sides of pan. Cut into wedges. Serve with spinach salad. Adapted from Taste of Home, https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/hearty-asparagus-pie.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
