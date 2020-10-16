Food bank gets new leader

The Regional Food Bank Board of Directors has announced the selection of Stacy Dykstra as its new CEO.
Dykstra got started in her new role on Monday, Oct. 12. She is the third CEO in the nonprofit’s 40-year history.
“On behalf of the full Regional Food Bank Board of Directors and myself, we are very excited to have Stacy joining us as our CEO,” said Ben Williams, chair of the Regional Food Bank board.
“She embodies the Regional Food Bank values of vitality, innovation and stewardship and brings with her a real passion for serving our neighbors in need here in Oklahoma. We believe she is the right leader for the future of this critical organization in our community.”
“I am both excited and grateful for this opportunity to join a team so committed to ending hunger in our state,” Dykstra said.
Prior to joining the Regional Food Bank, Dykstra has led Smart Start Central Oklahoma since 2006. The nonprofit is dedicated to ensuring all children in Oklahoma County receive the smart start they need and deserve.
“We are extremely grateful for Stacy's service and leadership since our inception in 2006,” said Anna Davis, board chair for Smart Start Central Oklahoma.
“Stacy is a tireless advocate for young children and families and has positioned SSCO to continue to grow our mission of building a community that supports parents and caregivers as a child's first and most influential teacher. We are delighted that Stacy will be able to use her gifts to continue to support individuals across the state.”
In her role as the Smart Start Central Oklahoma executive director, Dykstra participated in more than 100 community meetings in which she presented, facilitated, and/or served as the coordinator.
Using a variety of teaching styles, she has trained hundreds of professionals serving young children and their families and taught various college courses focused on family support.
She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma in instructional leadership and academic curriculum.
Dykstra’s prior work experience includes serving as co-director of the Lower School at Westminster School, project director for the Early Childhood Collaborative of Oklahoma and as a pre-K and kindergarten teacher for Oklahoma City Public Schools.
Her graduate work in instructional leadership as well as her experience with project management contribute to her ability to listen, appreciate diverse perspectives and facilitate constructive conversation and consensus-building.
Dykstra fills a position that was vacated when Katie Fitzgerald accepted a position with Feeding America earlier in the year.
Deb Bunting served as the Regional Food Bank’s interim CEO and will remain with the organization as the chief business intelligence officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.