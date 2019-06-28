It was a good day at the 14th annual Vamoosa School/Community Gathering on May 25!
Once again, good food and fellowship were abundant.
Those attending were:
• Locally: Nelma Burns, Clara Dean Doolen, Mary Jo Sexton Givens, Edward Cole, Lawrence and Joyce Branscum Hinman, Johnny Holik, LaQuita Robertson Huckleberry, Sue Moore Ivey, John and Billie Johnson Jackson, Theda and Tony Lowry, Norma Merrell McKeever, Darrell and MeLinda Mackey, David Moore, Mary Jo Starnes Rains, Bill, Charles and Nancy Barrett Riggle, Ruby Robertson, Patsy Scroggins Roulston, Ernestine Scroggin Yott, and Roger and Jeannie Harrison Brewer.
• Ada: Bob Barrett, Linda Barrett Wood.
• Maud: Frank Brewer.
• Shawnee: Norma Hudson Brock, Linda Kramer Love.
• Oklahoma City: Jan Campbell.
• Edmond: Max Colvin, Rex and Lois Foreman Cooley.
• Newalla: Jack Gaines, Joyce Crook.
• Eufaula: John Hailey.
• Claremore: Doyle Jackson, June Williams.
• Norman: Marita Patchett Hudson.
• Seminole: Agnes Tyler Williams.
Out of state:
• George and Barbara Holik, Weston, Colorado.
• Jennifer Ivey, Crowley, Texas.
• Billy Joe Robinson, Allen, Texas.
• Charles Robinson, Lovington, New Mexico.
• James Robinson, Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
• Vonis and Jo Rains Spencer, Florence, Arizona.
• Linda Merrell Bowerman, Neosho, Missouri.
• Linda McAnally Hardison, Buckeye, Arizona.
Memorials: Lorene Brewer Cole, Jimmy Bounds, Sue Burns Reed, Homer Downey, Glenn Dale Hughes, Doyle Sexton, Dale Phelps, Leon Branscum, Jimmy Starnes, Dawnell Hudson and Tommy Hughes.
After the reunion, 24 people continued to visit and listen to good music, provided by Tony Lowry and his friends at the Community Room in Konawa. Mark your calendar to attend next year, May 23, 2020! Everyone is welcome!
