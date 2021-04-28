Update, 9:20 a.m. The flood watch has been extended to 12:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issues a flash flood warning for counties in Oklahoma stretching from Holdenville southwest into north Texas, including Pontotoc County.This warning continues until 11 a.m.
Tornado watch number 116 has been issued for a larger area from southwestern Oklahoma to Missouri, and includes Pontotoc County and surrounding areas. This watch expires at 10 a.m.
A flood watch remains in effect for these areas as bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms roll through areas already soaked by rains overnight. One to two more inches of rain is possible.
