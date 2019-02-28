Fleet named Francis Elementary's site teacher of the year

For Geni Fleet, the most rewarding part of teaching is building relationships with her students.
“Seeing success, not just in academics but as they grow and their character grows,” the Francis Elementary School teacher said Wednesday. “Knowing you’re making a difference for a lot of them, that we’re all that they have — our kids here, especially.”
Fleet’s dedication to her students was rewarded recently when she was named Francis Elementary’s site teacher of the year for 2018-19. The honor puts Fleet in the running for selection as Byng Public Schools’ teacher of the year, who will be announced at the end of the school year.
Fleet said she was taken aback when she learned about the honor during an after-school meeting earlier this month.
“I did not feel I deserved that,” she said. “This is only my second year here, and there are some amazing, amazing teachers in our building. Amazing educators. So I was very surprised.”
Fleet said she appreciated her colleagues’ previous work with Francis students, which allows her to succeed in the classroom.
Fleet was a teacher for Tecumseh Public Schools for seven years before joining the staff at Francis, where she is in her second year. She currently teaches third grade at Francis and is one of the after-school robotics teachers.
Fleet and other site teachers of the year will submit essays and resumes in the district-wide teacher of the year competition. The winner of that contest will move on to the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition.
