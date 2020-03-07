Five tips for maintaining good oral health

The baby boomer generation is the first where most people will keep their natural teeth for their entire lives, thanks largely to the benefits of water fluoridation and fluoride toothpaste, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, risks to oral health, including the loss of teeth, continue throughout life.
The major risks for losing your teeth are tooth decay and gum disease, which may increase with age due to problems with saliva production, according to the CDC. Other risks include receding gums that expose root surfaces to decay-causing bacteria, and difficulties flooding and brushing because of poor vision or other health problems.
Drinking fluoridated water and brushing your teeth with fluoride toothpaste can help you maintain good oral health, according to the CDC. Other tips include:
1. Practice good oral hygiene. Brush your teeth thoroughly and floss between teeth to remove dental plaque.
2. Visit your dentist regularly, even if you have no natural teeth or have dentures.
3. Do not use tobacco products. And if you smoke, quit.
4. If you have diabetes, maintain control of the disease. Managing your diabetes will reduce the risk of other complications, including gum disease.
5. See your doctor or dentist if you experience sudden changes in taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.