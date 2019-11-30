Ada’s Trail of Lights is officially open for the holiday season.
Here are five things to know about the Trail of Lights, a holiday-themed display that winds through Wintersmith Park.
1. The trail will be lit from 6 to 11 p.m. each night until Dec. 31.
2. A Forest of Lights and a Memory Tree were added to the trail this year.
3. For safety purposes, the lights will not be turned on during exceptionally rainy weather..
4. The trail began in 2015, when the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce, city officials, the Chickasaw Nation and other groups worked together to enhance the existing Christmas display in Wintersmith Park.
5. For more information, call 580-436-3600.
