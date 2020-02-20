Five things to know: Saving on water bills

If you’re looking for ways to put more money back in your wallet, you might consider taking steps to lower your water bill.
Your water bill may not be your biggest household expense, but it’s an easy place to reduce consumption and save a few dollars.
Here are five tips from the Environmental Protection Agency for cutting back on water usage and lowering your monthly bill:
1. Make your bathroom more efficient: Consider installing a WaterSense-labeled toilet, which uses 20% less water while offering equal or better performance than older models. A WaterSense toilet for a family of four could reduce water bills by about $90 annually, and $2,000 over the toilet’s lifetime.
2. Clean up with savings: Filling your bathtub could require up to 70 gallons of water, while taking a five-minute shower uses only 10 to 25 gallons.
3. Turn off the tap while you brush your teeth, which can save eight gallons of water per day.
4. Lighten your load: Wash only full loads of clothes and dishes, or lower the water settings for smaller loads.
5. Replace your old washing machine with a high-efficiency, Energy Start-labeled model, which uses up to 50% less water and electricity.
