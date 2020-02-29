Whether you’re meeting a new doctor or seeing the doctor who’s been treating you for decades, making a plan can help you make the most of your appointment.
Here are five tips for ensuring a productive visit, courtesy of the National Institute on Aging:
1. Make a list and put your most pressing concerns at the top. If you have several items to discuss with your doctor, put them in order and ask about the most important ones first. Don’t postpone the most urgent issues until the end of the appointment.
2. Take information with you. Some doctors suggest putting all your medications — including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and vitamins — in a bag and bringing them with you. Others may want to see a list of everything you take and the dosages. You should also take your insurance card, the names and phone numbers of your other doctors and your medical records if the doctor doesn’t have them already.
3. Consider bringing a relative or friend to the doctor’s office. Sometimes, it helps to bring a family member or close friend with you. Let them know what you want from your visit, and they can remind you of the things you want to discuss if you forget. They can also take notes and help you remember what the doctor said.
4. Keep your doctor up to date. Let them know what has happened since the last visit. If you have been treated in the emergency room or by a specialist, tell the doctor right away. Mention any noticeable changes in your appetite, weight, sleep or energy level. Update them on any changes in your medications or their effect on you.
5. Make sure you can see and hear as well as possible. Remember to take your eyeglasses to the appointment. If you have a hearing aid, make sure it is working well and wear it. Let the doctor and staff know if you have difficulty seeing or hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.