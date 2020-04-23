Five things to know: Planning for severe weather

If you live in Oklahoma, you know spring is a volatile season when it comes to weather.
The state is located in the heart of Tornado Alley, an area in the south-central United States that consistently experiences a high number of tornadoes each year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Tornadoes in this region typically occur in late spring and occasionally strike in the early fall.
It may be difficult for some people to think about tornado season while they are coping with the stress of everyday living. But it’s critical to have a severe weather plan, which will help people stay safe and minimize the impact when storms strike.
The National Weather Service offers these tips for preparing for severe weather:
1. Be weather-ready. Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
2. Sign up for notifications. Know how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens, while others rely on media and smartphones to alert residents to severe storms.
3. Create a communications plan. Develop a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Get more ideas for a plan at https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.
4. Practice your plan. Conduct severe thunderstorm drills with your family so everyone knows what to do if damaging wind or large hail is approaching. Make sure all family members know to go to the safe room when severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. Don’t forget pets if time allows.
5. Prepare your home. Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather hits, secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
