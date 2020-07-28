Five things to know: Face mask frustration fixes

Medical professionals at OhioHealth, a not-for-profit health care system in central Ohio, say face masks protect you and others from disease, but long-term use can cause discomfort. Here are some tips to help alleviate the most common frustrations.
1. Ear pain and skin sensitivity
Choose natural materials like cotton and get creative with where you loop the straps — try a high bun, sex buttons onto a headband, or buy or make a connector for the back of your head.
2. Breathing trouble
Practice mindful breathing exercises or find a place to be alone without your mask for a few moments.
3. Headaches
Set a timer to remind yourself to drink more often to prevent dehydration or caffeine withdrawal.
4. Foggy glasses
Wash your glasses with soapy water or an anti-fogging product, and fit your mask so the top is more tight than the bottom.
5. Breakouts
Wash cloth masks and your face daily, and use a noncomedogenic moisturizer. Consider not wearing makeup under your mask.
Remember, wearing a mask is an act of kindness. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can shed viruses to those around you.
—Source: OhioHealth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.