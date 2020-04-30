Five things to know: Connecting while practicing social distancing

Practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be difficult, especially for extroverts who crave connection with other people.
But there are ways to keep in touch with your friends and family while still maintaining a safe distance.
The Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System offers these tips for staying connected while practicing social distancing:
1. Connect digitally. Technology has its limitations, but it can build a sense of community and keep people from feeling lonely during social distancing.
Social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter offer ways to communicate with people, learn and share skills and ideas. Connect with people and groups that use those sites in a positive way.
When you combine smartphones, computers or tablets with videoconferencing software and apps, you can talk to people face to face, even if it’s a screen-to-screen version.
Going digital opens up a variety of possibilities for staying in touch. For example, you can start the day with friends and a cup of coffee, or host a virtual happy hour at the end of the day.
2. Attend a class or event virtually. Attractions such as zoos and museums are finding creative ways to share their offerings with people online, and many of their services and programs are available for free.
3. Reconnect with your family. Enjoy family time at home with activities that you’ve put off because you were too busy with work or school. Suggestions include cooking and eating dinner together, playing games or assembling a jigsaw puzzle, or planting a garden.
4. Set up a neighborhood hangout. Driveways, yards and sidewalks make it easier to set boundaries and give neighbors a chance to get outside and connect. For instance, you could devise a neighborhood scavenger hunt to search for a specific item — such as a flag, a Christmas decoration or a stuffed animal — placed somewhere that is visible from the sidewalk.
5. Make a phone call. Hearing someone’s voice on the other end of the line can lift both your spirits. Asking someone how they’re doing can open the door to being honest about feeling isolated and lonely. And even if the call goes to voicemail, the recipient will know you were thinking of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.