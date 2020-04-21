Five things to know: Cloth face masks

Cloth face coverings are a common sight these days in grocery stores, pharmacies and other public settings.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans wear cloth masks when they are in places where it’s difficult to practice social distancing, such as grocery stores or pharmacies. The agency also says using the masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and prevent people who may have the virus but not know it from transmitting it to others.
People may use homemade masks, using low-cost materials or household items, as a voluntary health measure.
Cloth masks are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, according to the CDC. Those are critical supplies that must be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.
Here are five things to know about cloth masks and how to use them, courtesy of the CDC:
1. Masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the wearer’s face. They should include multiple layers of fabric and be secured with ties or ear loops.
2. Masks should allow for unrestricted breathing.
3. Users must be able to wash and machine-dry their masks without damaging them or changing their shape.
4. A washing machine should suffice for washing a mask properly.
5. People should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when removing their mask, and they should wash their hands immediately after taking the mask off.
