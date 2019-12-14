Five things to know: CASA Playhouse drawing

The 22nd Judicial District’s Court Appointed Special Advocates agency will host a drawing later this month for a child-sized playhouse.
Here are five things to know about the drawing, set for Dec. 21 at Mead Lumber:
1. Mead Lumber donated materials for the cottage, which is a miniature version of the cottages that our ancestors used to build based on plans from Sears, Roebuck and Co., according to a CASA flyer. Roadhouse Renovations built the playhouse, and the Ada Board of Realtors sponsored the project.
2. The cottage was built with details that give it a warm, welcoming personality, according to CASA. Those details include durable vinyl siding, a front porch and gabled dormers.
3. People may buy a chance to win the cottage and give a child an opportunity for a better life. Tickets are $10 apiece and may be purchased at CASA or Mead Lumber. For more information, call CASA at 580-332-1441 or Mead Lumber at 580-332-5576.
4. Hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy canes will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Mead Lumber, and the drawing will be at 1 p.m.
5. Proceeds from the drawing will go to CASA, a nonprofit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children in Pontotoc, Hughes and Seminole counties.
