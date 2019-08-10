Five Things to Know: AdaFest 2019

1. AdaFest 2019 takes place Aug. 23-24.
2. For the first time ever, AdaFest includes a film festival. The festival starts at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 in East Central University’s Estep Center.
3. Events kick off at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 in the downtown area. There will be live music from 32 bands, three DJs, eight stages, 18 visual artist booths, 18 food trucks, two kids activity zones, retail and nonprofit vendors and a cornhole tournament.
4. This year’s headliner is The Nixons, an alternative rock band which achieved commercial success in the ‘90s and is experiencing a renaissance. Front man Zac Maloy hails from Ada and was a drum major at Ada High School.
5. AdaFest is all about celebrating Ada. Organizers hope to see you there, and if you’d like to be part of the effort there are numerous ways to participate. Contact Deanna Piercy for more information: deepiercy@gmail.com. Put “AdaFest” in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.