Five Things to Know: Ada announces Christmas decorating contest

Ada residents who enjoy decorating their homes or businesses for the holiday season will get a chance to showcase their dazzling displays this month.
The Ada Beautification Committee is hosting its annual Christmas decorating contest, which is open to all residents and businesses within the city limits, again this year.
Here are five things to know about the contest:
1. Homes and businesses will be judged on their creativity, attractiveness and design/theme.
2. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: residential and commercial. First prize is $100, second prize is $75 and third prize is $50.
3. To enter the contest or nominate someone, email decoratingcontest@adaok.com. Please include your name, address and phone number.
4. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Judging will take place that evening, and winners will be notified Dec. 20.
5. The contest is sponsored by Citizens Bank.
