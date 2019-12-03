Five Things to Know: Ada announces Christmas decorating contest

The winners are shown in a previous Christmas decorating contest. Residential winners were top photo, first place, the Ballard family on Muirfield Drive; bottom left photo, second place, the Walkers on Collins Boulevard; bottom right photo, third place, the Cox family on Timber Terrace. This deadline to enter this year’s contest is 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

 Photo provided

Ada residents who enjoy decorating their homes or businesses for the holiday season will get a chance to showcase their dazzling displays this month.

The Ada Beautification Committee is hosting its annual Christmas decorating contest, which is open to all residents and businesses within the city limits, again this year.

Here are five things to know about the contest:

1. Homes and businesses will be judged on their creativity, attractiveness and design/theme.

2. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: residential and commercial. First prize is $100, second prize is $75 and third prize is $50.

3. To enter the contest or nominate someone, email decoratingcontest@adaok.com. Please include your name, address and phone number.

4. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Judging will take place that evening, and winners will be notified Dec. 20.

5. The contest is sponsored by Citizens Bank.

Tags

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

Recommended for you