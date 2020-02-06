Five things to know about writing to lawmakers

If you follow state politics, the Oklahoma Legislature is bound to consider a bill you care deeply about someday.
Say you have studied the bill and want to urge your lawmaker to support or oppose it. You decide to write them a letter, but you need some guidance.
When you’re writing to your lawmaker, be sure to spell their name correctly and use the proper address. Legislative correspondence should be sent to the lawmaker’s address at the state Capitol. When the Legislature is not in session, lawmakers’ mail will be forwarded to their home address.
Here are five more tips for writing to your lawmaker, courtesy of the Oklahoma House of Representatives:
1. Describe the bill you’re interested in by its number and popular name. If your legislator is one of the bill’s authors, acknowledge it.
2. Be brief and clear. State the issue and how you want your legislator to vote, and include a short, well-prepared statement for your reasons.
3. Be polite in your requests for support and explain your reasons. Do not express anger, as you will want to stay in touch with the lawmaker. Never demand or threaten defeat in the next election.
4. Use your own words, and do not use form letters or postcards. When you sign your name, make sure elected officials can tell how you wish to be addressed if they should reply.
5. Send a note of appreciation when your elected official supports your issue.
