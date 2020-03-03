Five things to know about voting

Today is Super Tuesday, a major milestone in the Democratic primary campaign.
Voters in 14 states, including Oklahoma, will go to the polls today to decide which Democratic presidential candidate should move on to the general election in November.
Here are five things to know before you cast your ballot, thanks to the Oklahoma State Election Board:
1. Voting will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today at your polling place. Anyone who is in line to vote before 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
2. State law requires voters to show proof of their identity before they receive a ballot. You may show any document issued by the United States, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government if it includes your name, a photograph of you and an expiration date that is later than the election in which you are voting.
For example, an Oklahoma driver’s license, a state-issued ID card, a U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID would be acceptable forms of ID. The law says your name on your proof of identity must match your name in the precinct registry.
3. There are two alternatives to showing a photo ID: You may show your free voter identification card, issued by the county election board, as proof of ID even though it doesn’t include a photo. Or you may cast a provisional ballot and prove your identity by signing a sworn affidavit.
4. Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or see a sample ballot may do so online. The OK Voter Portal is available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, www.elections.ok.gov.
5. People who voted by mail can use the OK Voter Portal to check the status of their ballots.
