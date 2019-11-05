Five things to know about the Printing for PAWS fundraiser

Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society is gearing up for Printing for PAWS — the second Rescue Print Exchange exhibition and auction to raise money for animal rescue in southern Oklahoma.
Here are five things to know about the event, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Grandview Event Center on Main Street in Ada.
1. The event benefits Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society’s mission to save the lives of unwanted pets by changing the way our community views animal shelters and adoption.
2. More than 25 artists from Oklahoma and across the U.S. responded to the 2019 Rescue Print Exchange by creating original fine art prints to support PAWS.
3. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own original holiday cards.
4. The event will include an evening of original art, music, food and drink.
5. In 2018, the Rescue Print Exchange raised over $2,200 for PAWS.
