Five Things to Know about the Pontotoc County Free Fair

1. The Pontotoc County Free Fair will take place from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Aug 31, at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex and Convention Center. The fair will feature more than 50 vendors from three states, evening concerts every night, a carnival-style midway with games and rides and much, much more.
2. Cornhole Tournament: 10 a.m. Saturday at the outdoor stage area, limited to the first 10 teams to register Saturday morning. Awards given to the first- and second-place teams.
3. Carnival rides: From 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Armbands: $25!
4. PAWS Dog Show: At 6 p.m. Thursday in the Big Red Barn, followed by the county commissioners’ free watermelon feed at 6:30 in front of the barn!
5. Fair Food: Funnel cakes, strawberry newports, cherry limeades, fried pies, Kettle Korn and more, Thursday through Saturday.
