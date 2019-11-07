Five things to know about the 2019 Parade of Lights

Ada will kick off the holiday season in 29 days, when the Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights rolls through the downtown district.
“A Tropical Christmas” is the theme for this year’s parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Main and Stockton. The parade will travel east from there and end at Centennial Plaza at East Central University.
Here are five things to know about the parade:
1. This year’s grand marshals are Black’s Menswear owner Joe Landrum and his wife, Gray Real Estate agent Brenda Landrum.
“They have deep ties to the Ada community and to the Main Street district, so we were very excited to be able to recognize their contribution to the community as a whole but to Main Street in particular,” said Ada Main Street program director Amy Kaiser.
2. Entries must include the parade’s theme, “A Tropical Christmas.”
3. Entrants are encouraged to use live or recorded music, and lights are required. Santa is reserved for the final float, provided by Ada Main Street, so Santa should not appear on individual floats.
4 Judging will be based on three standards: Adherence to the theme, lighting and music.
5. The parade serves as a fundraiser for Ada Main Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Ada. Entry fees are $35 if the entry is submitted by Nov. 26, but the fee rises to $45 for late entries.
For more information or entry forms, contact Kaiser at 580-436-1600, email her at adamainstreet@cableone.net or reach her via Ada Main Street’s Facebook page.
