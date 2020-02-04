Oklahoma lawmakers descended on Oklahoma City this week for the first day of the new legislative session.
The 2020 session kicked off Monday. Lawmakers must adjourn for the year by 5 p.m. May 29, but they could wrap things up earlier.
Here are five things to know about the Oklahoma Legislature, courtesy of the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ web page:
1. Regular sessions of the Legislature begin at noon on the first Monday in February each year. In odd-numbered years, lawmakers meet in regular session on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January for organizational purposes outlined in the state Constitution.
2. Lawmakers’ contact information, including their Capitol mailing address and office phone numbers, are available on their web pages. All members have email addresses, but telephone calls or letters are more effective. If you plan to visit a lawmaker in the district or at the Capitol, it’s always best to make an appointment with the lawmaker’s legislative secretary.
3. You can track a bill’s status by visiting the Legislature’s website, www.oklegislature.gov, or contacting your representative or senator. You can also call the House clerk’s office or the Senate clerk’s office. The number for the House clerk’s office is 405-521-2711 in the Oklahoma City area or 1-800-522-8502 outside the area. To reach the Senate clerk’s office, call 405-524-0126.
4. You can obtain free copies of House and Senate measures by contacting Bill Distribution, Room 310 at the state Capitol, or calling 405-521-5514. All measures are also available on the Legislature’s website.
5. Free tours of the state Capitol are conducted on the hour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To arrange a tour, call 1-800-652-6552.
