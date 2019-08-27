Five things to know about the Latta bond issue election

Voters in the Latta school district will decide next month whether the district may issue $16.95 million in bonds for various projects.
The Sept. 10 election is open only to registered voters who live within the district’s boundaries.
Here are five things to know about the upcoming vote:
1. If the bond issue passes, the district will use part of the proceeds to finance construction of a new elementary school. The current elementary school would be converted into a middle school.
2. Other projects that would be financed with bond issue proceeds include repairing the roof on the elementary school, constructing a new building for the ag program, making safety upgrades to existing buildings and creating new driveways and parking areas to reduce traffic flow problems on campus.
3. If the bond issue passes, homeowners in the district would pay an estimated 12.8% more in property taxes each year. For instance, someone who currently pays $1,000 in property taxes would see their annual tax bill rise to $1,128.
4. The district will have 15 years to pay off the bond issue.
5. The district is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the bond issue at 6:30 p.m. today in the Latta High School auditorium.
